Cloudbreak Discovery Faces Temporary Suspension Amid Audit Delay

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (GB:CDL) has released an update.

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, a London-listed royalty company, has announced a delay in publishing its annual financial results for the year ending June 2024, leading to a temporary suspension of its stock listing. The company cited near-completion of the audit process but will miss the 31 October deadline, working to resolve the matter swiftly. The listing is expected to resume once the audited results are released.

