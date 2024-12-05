Cloudberry Expands Nordic Presence with Strategic Agreement

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (DE:52K) has released an update.
Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA has expanded its Nordic footprint by signing a significant agreement with Jørgen Skovgaard Holding, increasing its production capacity by 18% in high-profit areas and strengthening its presence in Denmark. This strategic move is part of Cloudberry’s vision to become a leading Independent Power Producer in the Nordics, with enhanced local operations and a robust project pipeline. The transaction, valued at DKK 595 million, will be financed through cash, debt, and the issuance of new shares.
