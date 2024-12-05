News & Insights

Stocks

Cloudberry Expands Nordic Presence with Strategic Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (DE:52K) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA has expanded its Nordic footprint by signing a significant agreement with Jørgen Skovgaard Holding, increasing its production capacity by 18% in high-profit areas and strengthening its presence in Denmark. This strategic move is part of Cloudberry’s vision to become a leading Independent Power Producer in the Nordics, with enhanced local operations and a robust project pipeline. The transaction, valued at DKK 595 million, will be financed through cash, debt, and the issuance of new shares.

For further insights into DE:52K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.