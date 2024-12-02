Cloud3 Ventures Announces Board Decisions and Share Changes

Web3 Ventures Inc (TSE:CLDV) has released an update.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc., a leader in blockchain and AI, announced key outcomes from its shareholder meeting, including the re-election of its board and the approval of a significant share consolidation. The consolidation will see every twenty shares combined into one, reducing the number of outstanding shares and potentially impacting trading dynamics.

