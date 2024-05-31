Cloud DX Celebrates Strong Growth in Q1 2024

News & Insights

Cloud DX Inc (TSE:CDX) has released an update.

Cloud DX Inc., a prominent digital health platform, reports a robust first quarter in 2024, boasting a 23.7% increase in total revenue and a significant 70.9% rise in gross profit from the previous year. The company has secured 26 new and renewed contracts, with notable partnerships with healthcare institutions across Canada contributing to a total announced value of over $14 million CAD. These financial improvements are complemented by a 45.8% enhancement in EBITDA and a 17.8% reduction in Net Loss, signaling strong growth and improved financial health.

