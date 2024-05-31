Cloud DX Celebrates Strong Growth in Q1 2024

Cloud DX Inc (TSE:CDX) has released an update.

Cloud DX Inc., a prominent digital health platform, reports a robust first quarter in 2024, boasting a 23.7% increase in total revenue and a significant 70.9% rise in gross profit from the previous year. The company has secured 26 new and renewed contracts, with notable partnerships with healthcare institutions across Canada contributing to a total announced value of over $14 million CAD. These financial improvements are complemented by a 45.8% enhancement in EBITDA and a 17.8% reduction in Net Loss, signaling strong growth and improved financial health.

For further insights into TSE:CDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.