News & Insights

Stocks
ACM

Closing Bell Movers: Super Micro up 28% on compliance update

November 18, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Symbotic (SYM) up 23.0%
  • Trip.com Group (TCOM) up 2.2%
  • Neurogene (NGNE) up 1.7%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Super Micro (SMCI) up 33.5% after naming BDO as Independent Auditor, files compliance plan with Nasdaq

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • AECOM (ACM) down 2.3%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Incyte (INCY) down 9.1% after announcing it will pause MRGPRX2 program in CSU, suspend MRGPRX4 in CP
  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) down 1.2% after announcing $1.75B convertible note offering

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACM
INCY
MSTR
NGNE
SMCI
SYM
TCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.