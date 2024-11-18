Closing Bell Movers: Super Micro up 28% on compliance update

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Symbotic ( SYM) up 23.0%

Trip.com Group ( TCOM) up 2.2%

Neurogene ( NGNE) up 1.7%

ALSO HIGHER –

Super Micro ( SMCI) up 33.5% after naming BDO as Independent Auditor, files compliance plan with Nasdaq

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

AECOM ( ACM) down 2.3%

ALSO LOWER –

Incyte ( INCY) down 9.1% after announcing it will pause MRGPRX2 program in CSU, suspend MRGPRX4 in CP

MicroStrategy ( MSTR) down 1.2% after announcing $1.75B convertible note offering

