Closing Bell Movers: Super Micro up 28% on compliance update

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO HIGHER –
- Super Micro (SMCI) up 33.5% after naming BDO as Independent Auditor, files compliance plan with Nasdaq
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
- Incyte (INCY) down 9.1% after announcing it will pause MRGPRX2 program in CSU, suspend MRGPRX4 in CP
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) down 1.2% after announcing $1.75B convertible note offering
