Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Snowflake (SNOW) up 20.2%; Software names MongoDB (MDB) up 4.5%, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) up 3.3% in sympathy
- Waldencast (WALD) up 8.5%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Dream Finders Homes (DFH) up 10.0% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) up 2.3% after Nasdaq compliance listing disclosure
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Copa Holdings (CPA) down 7.4%
- Maximus (MMS) down 5.6%
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) down 4.6%
- Jack in the Box (JACK) down 2.5%
- NVIDIA (NVDA) down 1.8%
ALSO LOWER –
- Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) down 39.3% after announcing preliminary PYX-201 data, collaboration with Merck
- Kura Oncology (KURA) down 13.6% after entering strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to commercialize Ziftomenib in Acute Leukemias
- Backblaze (BLZE) down 7.4% after equity offering
