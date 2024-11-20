Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

SNOW) up 20.2%; Software names MongoDB ( MDB) up 4.5%, Elastic N.V. ( ESTC) up 3.3% in sympathy Waldencast ( WALD) up 8.5%

ALSO HIGHER –

DFH) up 10.0% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index Super Micro Computer ( SMCI) up 2.3% after Nasdaq compliance listing disclosure

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

JACK) down 2.5% NVIDIA ( NVDA) down 1.8%

ALSO LOWER –

KURA) down 13.6% after entering strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to commercialize Ziftomenib in Acute Leukemias Backblaze ( BLZE) down 7.4% after equity offering

