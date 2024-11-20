News & Insights

Stocks
BLZE

Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Snowflake (SNOW) up 20.2%;  Software names MongoDB (MDB) up 4.5%, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) up 3.3% in sympathy
  • Waldencast (WALD) up 8.5%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Dream Finders Homes (DFH) up 10.0% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI) up 2.3% after Nasdaq compliance listing disclosure

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Copa Holdings (CPA) down 7.4%
  • Maximus (MMS) down 5.6%
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) down 4.6%
  • Jack in the Box (JACK) down 2.5%
  • NVIDIA (NVDA) down 1.8%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) down 39.3% after announcing preliminary PYX-201 data, collaboration with Merck
  • Kura Oncology (KURA) down 13.6% after entering strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to commercialize Ziftomenib in Acute Leukemias
  • Backblaze (BLZE) down 7.4% after equity offering

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLZE
CPA
DFH
ESTC
JACK
KURA
MDB
MMS
NVDA
PANW
PYXS
SMCI
SNOW
WALD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.