A Closer Look at Zoom Video Comms's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $371,580, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $153,496.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.25 $5.0 $5.15 $55.00 $206.0K 3.8K 0 ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $54.65 $50.55 $52.72 $110.00 $79.0K 0 0 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $65.00 $51.9K 131 1 ZM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.8 $60.00 $48.0K 680 316 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $60.00 $46.5K 2.3K 3

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zoom Video Comms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Zoom Video Comms's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,618,648, with ZM's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $57.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Zoom Video Comms

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $61.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms with a target price of $68. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Zoom Video Comms, targeting a price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

