A Closer Look at Trade Desk's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $1,110,750, and 23 were calls, valued at $886,258.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.0 $10.65 $10.8 $95.00 $1.0M 28 0 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.55 $42.4 $42.55 $70.00 $106.4K 611 0 TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.53 $105.00 $56.7K 4.3K 1.4K TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.3 $27.0 $27.0 $80.00 $54.0K 2.0K 0 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.5 $38.5 $38.5 $77.50 $50.0K 18 0

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,880,438, the price of TTD is up 2.15% at $101.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.66666666666667.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

