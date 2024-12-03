A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $338,561 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,659,416.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $330.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Royal Caribbean Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Royal Caribbean Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $330.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $72.45 $70.8 $71.63 $175.00 $358.1K 604 100 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $72.25 $71.05 $71.05 $175.00 $355.1K 604 150 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.55 $70.0 $70.55 $175.00 $352.7K 604 50 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.35 $11.85 $185.00 $118.5K 1 100 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.25 $7.25 $240.00 $110.2K 573 154

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 642,785, the price of RCL is up by 0.24%, reaching $247.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $268.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $290. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $272. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.