A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $165,205, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $445,900.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $200.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.5 $3.65 $105.00 $165.2K 98 470 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.9 $9.3 $9.9 $200.00 $99.0K 289 0 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.25 $14.0 $16.5 $155.00 $49.5K 211 0 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $8.65 $7.5 $8.1 $150.00 $45.3K 3.2K 441 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $39.9 $38.95 $39.9 $120.00 $39.9K 299 10

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr With a volume of 705,953, the price of RCL is up 1.4% at $158.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $192.4.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $172. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $195. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

