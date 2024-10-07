A Closer Look at IBM's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 62 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $450,241, and 50 were calls, valued at $4,398,612.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $280.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.5 $116.65 $117.9 $110.00 $1.0M 110 107 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $114.5 $110.5 $112.7 $115.00 $969.2K 0 88 IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $50.0 $49.9 $50.0 $180.00 $229.9K 305 354 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $120.15 $115.85 $117.96 $110.00 $212.3K 110 18 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $114.15 $112.75 $112.75 $115.00 $202.9K 0 106

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,346,014, the price of IBM is up by 0.5%, reaching $227.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. Expert Opinions on IBM

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $245.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on IBM with a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for IBM, targeting a price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

