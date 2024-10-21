A Closer Look at Dell Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $522,999 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,086,671.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $190.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dell Technologies stands at 1832.57, with a total volume reaching 2,199.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dell Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $46.15 $45.95 $46.0 $85.00 $317.4K 406 180 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.9 $115.00 $224.2K 3.3K 384 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $46.75 $45.5 $45.7 $85.00 $114.2K 406 50 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.7 $45.5 $45.7 $85.00 $114.2K 406 0 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.65 $5.5 $5.6 $126.00 $112.0K 0 226

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,692,355, the price of DELL is down by -0.23%, reaching $126.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

