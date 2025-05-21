A Closer Look at Cisco Systems's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,380, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $202,500.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $65.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $14.65 $15.0 $50.00 $60.0K 2.7K 40 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $65.00 $57.5K 418 234 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.15 $15.0 $15.12 $50.00 $45.3K 2.7K 70 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $65.00 $40.6K 418 234 CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $2.6 $2.45 $2.52 $61.00 $37.7K 4.6K 176

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,285,535, the price of CSCO is up by 0.62%, reaching $63.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $69.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

