A Closer Look at Arista Networks's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $342,871, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,005,778.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $460.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $49.1 $47.5 $48.4 $380.00 $91.9K 110 21 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $15.3 $14.6 $14.7 $430.00 $80.8K 171 114 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.0 $17.4 $17.43 $420.00 $80.3K 309 52 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.1 $2.45 $460.00 $73.5K 502 311 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.3 $12.6 $12.6 $430.00 $69.3K 171 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,357,777, the price of ANET is up 1.84% at $377.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $424.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

