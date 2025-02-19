A Closer Look at Analog Devices's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Analog Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $124,355, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,248,199.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $240.0 for Analog Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Analog Devices stands at 468.47, with a total volume reaching 3,101.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Analog Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Analog Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $17.1 $16.2 $16.47 $217.50 $164.7K 325 163 ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $10.3 $9.6 $10.06 $225.00 $150.9K 185 199 ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $25.7 $25.4 $25.4 $210.00 $127.0K 818 351 ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $12.4 $11.6 $12.4 $222.50 $124.0K 154 163 ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $10.9 $10.4 $10.85 $222.50 $107.4K 618 17

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

In light of the recent options history for Analog Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Analog Devices Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,465,171, the price of ADI is up 6.16% at $233.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Analog Devices

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $245.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $245.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

