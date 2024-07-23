A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Prudential Financial

Ratings for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prudential Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $126.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $143.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $120.50, the current average has increased by 5.08%.

The standing of Prudential Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $104.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $123.00 $120.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $118.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $128.00 $118.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Buy $141.00 $143.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $143.00 $121.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $121.00 $125.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $116.00 $115.00

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

