A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Palomar Hldgs

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.57, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.58% increase from the previous average price target of $90.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Palomar Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $91.00 $88.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $99.00 $90.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $97.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $88.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $89.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Palomar Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Palomar Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palomar Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into Palomar Hldgs's Background

Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. The company's core focus is on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and others.

A Deep Dive into Palomar Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palomar Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Palomar Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

