A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Intapp

Analysts' ratings for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.0, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 4.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.00.

A clear picture of Intapp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Roderick Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $46.00 $46.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intapp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Intapp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

