A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For HA Sustainable

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 30.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $29.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of HA Sustainable's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $36.00 $24.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $36.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $39.00 - Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $41.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $30.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HA Sustainable. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HA Sustainable compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HA Sustainable's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into HA Sustainable's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HA Sustainable analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HA Sustainable

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

HA Sustainable's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: HA Sustainable displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: HA Sustainable's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HA Sustainable's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HA Sustainable's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: HA Sustainable's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HASI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HASI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.