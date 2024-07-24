A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Signet Jewelers

Ratings for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Signet Jewelers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $111.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Signet Jewelers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $110.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Signet Jewelers's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Signet Jewelers analyst ratings.

Get to Know Signet Jewelers Better

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

A Deep Dive into Signet Jewelers's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Signet Jewelers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Nov 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Nov 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.