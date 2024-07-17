A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Grab Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.28, with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $4.70. This current average has decreased by 0.94% from the previous average price target of $5.33.

A clear picture of Grab Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $4.70 $5.00 Wei Fang Mizuho Announces Outperform $5.00 - Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $4.70 $4.30 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grab Hldgs. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grab Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Grab Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Founded in 2012, Grab provides ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, and financial services (payments, consumer loans, and enterprise offerings) in eight Southeast-Asian countries through its mobile platform. The company partners with merchants and riders, connecting them with consumers while charging commission to both sides. Grab has a leading market share in and derives 89% of its revenue from its core businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery. Singapore and Malaysia contributed 58% of revenue as of end-2021. Grab's main competitors in Southeast Asia are Foodpanda and Gojek, the ride-sharing arm of GoTo. Its financial services business is still in its nascent stage and provides minimal revenue currently. The company now also generates advertising revenue.

Grab Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Grab Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.38% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Grab Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grab Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grab Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Grab Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

