A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For TruBridge

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.5, with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 5.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of TruBridge among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TruBridge. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TruBridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering TruBridge: A Closer Look

TruBridge Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems. It provides services such as Electronic health records & information systems, revenue cycle management, population health, and data management, etc. The segments of the company are RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The company derives maximum revenue from the RCM segment.

Financial Insights: TruBridge

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TruBridge showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TruBridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TruBridge's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TruBridge's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

