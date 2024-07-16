A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For RPC

RPC (NYSE:RES) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.44, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.25. A 13.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RPC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.50 $7.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Sell $5.25 $6.75 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RPC. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RPC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of RPC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind RPC

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to independent and oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.

A Deep Dive into RPC's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RPC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RPC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

