A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Custom Truck One Source

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Custom Truck One Source, presenting an average target of $5.88, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A 16.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.00.

A clear picture of Custom Truck One Source's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Hold $5.50 - Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Custom Truck One Source. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Custom Truck One Source compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Custom Truck One Source's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

Custom Truck One Source: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Custom Truck One Source's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Custom Truck One Source's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Custom Truck One Source's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Custom Truck One Source's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Custom Truck One Source's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

