A Closer Look at 20 Analyst Recommendations For Workday

Analysts' ratings for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $283.8, along with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a 2.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $276.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Workday. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $289.00 $286.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $305.00 $275.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $310.00 $290.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $270.00 $255.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $255.00 $240.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $250.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $315.00 $325.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $275.00 $265.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $262.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $290.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $265.00 $275.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $260.00 $275.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $262.00 $280.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Workday's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Workday's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Workday analyst ratings.

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Key Indicators: Workday's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WDAY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Societe Generale Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WDAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.