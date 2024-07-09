A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Veeva Systems

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $222.67, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $173.00. A 7.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $240.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $240.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $197.00 $203.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $256.00 $274.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $235.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $220.00 $245.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $210.00 $220.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $210.00 $250.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $200.00 $230.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $173.00 $210.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $204.00 $240.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $245.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Veeva Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veeva Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veeva Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Veeva Systems Better

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Veeva Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Veeva Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VEEV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for VEEV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.