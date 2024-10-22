A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Royal Caribbean Gr

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $204.17, a high estimate of $253.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.3% from the previous average price target of $177.08.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Royal Caribbean Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $244.00 $195.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $253.00 $204.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $204.00 $175.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $213.00 $210.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $140.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $210.00 $155.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $183.00 $168.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $189.00 $165.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $195.00 $168.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Royal Caribbean Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Royal Caribbean Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Royal Caribbean Gr Better

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Understanding the Numbers: Royal Caribbean Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Royal Caribbean Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, Royal Caribbean Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

