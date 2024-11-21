Close the Loop Ltd. AGM Results Highlight Key Decisions

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.

Close the Loop Ltd. announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Grant Carman was re-elected as a Director, while the company’s Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, resulting in a first strike under the Corporations Act 2001. As a leader in the circular economy, Close the Loop continues to expand globally with a strong focus on sustainability.

