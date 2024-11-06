Clorox upgraded to Hold from Sell at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded Clorox (CLX) to Hold from Sell with a price target of $170, up from $155. The company’s fiscal 2025 guidance now appears conservative in light of sequential improvement post the August 2023 cyberattack, the analyst tells investors in research note. The firm says this provides management “with flex to deliver” more earnings “beats-and-raises” while also leaving room for further investment. These factors bode well for Clorox stock in the near-term, contends TD.

