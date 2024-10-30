Clorox reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.86, consensus $1.39

Reports Q1 revenue $1.76B, consensus $1.65B. “We achieved better-than-expected results this quarter and fully restored overall market share, enabling us to maintain our sales outlook and raise our gross margin and EPS outlook for the year,” said Chair and CEO Linda Rendle. “As our consumers remain under pressure, we’re focused on delivering superior value, strong innovation and continued investment in our brands to win with consumers and grow share. Anchored by the strength of our portfolio and the advancement of our IGNITE strategy, we are confident we are taking the right steps to deliver consistent and profitable growth for the long-term.”

