Clip Money Partners with Oak Hill for Investor Relations

Clip Money Inc. has announced a new advisory services agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. to enhance its investor relations efforts. Oak Hill will assist in investor outreach, engagement, and identifying new investors, with an initial term of one month. This partnership aims to bolster Clip Money’s visibility in the financial market.

