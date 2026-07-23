Clinuvel To Cut 10%-20% Of Workforce Amid Relocation Of Operations To US In 2027

(RTTNews) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CUV.AX), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced a strategic reorganisation within the company effective from January 1, 2027, that includes a relocation of headquarters to the U.S., and significant cuts to the workforce.

Currently located primarily in Australia, the company has established a portfolio of melanocortin peptides advancing photomedicine and vitiligo. The company markets SCENESSE, approved in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Israel and Australia as a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

The company stated that its corporate headquarters would be relocated to the U.S. on the aforementioned date. Subsequently, the total workforce would also be reduced by 10% to 20%, with a select number of employees retained during the relocation.

Clinuvel rationalized the strategic reorganization by highlighting that a majority of shareholders of the company were foreign investors. The U.S. also represents over 40% of the global pharmaceutical market by value, and is the primary ecosystem for premium pricing, regulatory advancement, and M&A activity. Further, the relocation would afford the company access to deeper and more liquid capital, easing future financing projects.

The company had reportedly been contemplating a U.S. listing for some time and thus decided that a refocusing of operations to the country would yield a favorable utilization of the company's assets.

CUV.AX closed Thursday on the Australian Securities Exchange at AUD 9.95, up 0.71%.

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