Clime Investment Management Refocuses for Future Growth

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clime Investment Management Ltd is navigating a challenging period, taking corrective actions to address unsatisfactory results in FY24. The company is refocusing on its core strength of bespoke client portfolios and value creation through a diversified product range, following the sale of Madison Financial. Looking ahead, Clime aims to capitalize on new opportunities in 2025 with a fresh leadership team.

For further insights into AU:CIW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.