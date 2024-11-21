News & Insights

Clime Investment Management Refocuses for Future Growth

November 21, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd is navigating a challenging period, taking corrective actions to address unsatisfactory results in FY24. The company is refocusing on its core strength of bespoke client portfolios and value creation through a diversified product range, following the sale of Madison Financial. Looking ahead, Clime aims to capitalize on new opportunities in 2025 with a fresh leadership team.

