Clime Capital’s Strong Dividend Yield Outshines Market

Clime Capital Limited has reported a net tangible asset value of $0.785 as of October 31, 2024, maintaining a higher dividend yield compared to the ASX market average. The company offers a fully franked dividend yield of 6.8%, outperforming the market’s approximate yield of 4.16%. Despite a slight dip in asset value from previous months, Clime Capital continues to deliver consistent returns to its investors.

