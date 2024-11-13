Clime Capital’s Strong Dividend Yield Outshines Market

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.
Clime Capital Limited has reported a net tangible asset value of $0.785 as of October 31, 2024, maintaining a higher dividend yield compared to the ASX market average. The company offers a fully franked dividend yield of 6.8%, outperforming the market’s approximate yield of 4.16%. Despite a slight dip in asset value from previous months, Clime Capital continues to deliver consistent returns to its investors.
