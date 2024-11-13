News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Capital’s Strong Dividend Yield Outshines Market

November 13, 2024 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has reported a net tangible asset value of $0.785 as of October 31, 2024, maintaining a higher dividend yield compared to the ASX market average. The company offers a fully franked dividend yield of 6.8%, outperforming the market’s approximate yield of 4.16%. Despite a slight dip in asset value from previous months, Clime Capital continues to deliver consistent returns to its investors.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.