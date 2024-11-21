News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Capital Limited Reports Robust Portfolio Performance

November 21, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clime Capital Limited has reported a gross portfolio value of $154 million as of November 2024, showing a slight increase from June despite market volatility. The company has focused on generating income through value-based investments, yielding a 6.5% fully franked return compared to the broader market’s 3.2%. Recent investments include direct credit and first mortgage securities, offering attractive yields of around 9%.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.