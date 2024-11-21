Clime Capital Limited Reports Robust Portfolio Performance

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has reported a gross portfolio value of $154 million as of November 2024, showing a slight increase from June despite market volatility. The company has focused on generating income through value-based investments, yielding a 6.5% fully franked return compared to the broader market’s 3.2%. Recent investments include direct credit and first mortgage securities, offering attractive yields of around 9%.

