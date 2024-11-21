News & Insights

Clime Capital Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

November 21, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a quarterly dividend of AUD 0.0135 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, with an ex-date set for January 3, 2025, and a payment date on January 24, 2025. Investors should note the record date is January 6, 2025, with the deadline for dividend reinvestment plan elections on January 7, 2025. This announcement could be of interest to those tracking dividend-paying stocks and seeking potential returns from their investments.

