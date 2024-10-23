Climb Global’s Climb Channel launches NA partnership with FinQuery

Climb Channel Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global (CLMB) Solutions, announced the addition of FinQuery to their North American, NA, line card. The strategic partnership with Climb Channel Solutions will expand the reach of FinQuery’s Software Management platform, enabling them to assist a broader range of organizations in achieving significant cost savings, mitigating risk, and enhancing overall efficiency. “Climb is excited about the addition of FinQuery and their Software Management platform which offers total visibility into where companies spend most of their budget; leases, contacts, and software applications,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.