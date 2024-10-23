News & Insights

Stocks
CLMB

Climb Global’s Climb Channel launches NA partnership with FinQuery

October 23, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Climb Channel Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global (CLMB) Solutions, announced the addition of FinQuery to their North American, NA, line card. The strategic partnership with Climb Channel Solutions will expand the reach of FinQuery’s Software Management platform, enabling them to assist a broader range of organizations in achieving significant cost savings, mitigating risk, and enhancing overall efficiency. “Climb is excited about the addition of FinQuery and their Software Management platform which offers total visibility into where companies spend most of their budget; leases, contacts, and software applications,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.