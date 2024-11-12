Climb Global price target raised to $136 from $90 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Climb Global (CLMB) to $136 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s adjusted gross billings exceeded Barrington’s forecast by 22%, though Q3 net sales were 2% less than the firm’s forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The year-over-year growth in net sales and AGB was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors and incremental revenue from the acquisitions of Douglas Stewart Software & Services and DataSolutions, which were acquired in July 2024 and October 2023, respectively, the firm says.

