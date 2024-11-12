News & Insights

Stocks
CLMB

Climb Global price target raised to $136 from $90 at Barrington

November 12, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Climb Global (CLMB) to $136 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s adjusted gross billings exceeded Barrington’s forecast by 22%, though Q3 net sales were 2% less than the firm’s forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The year-over-year growth in net sales and AGB was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors and incremental revenue from the acquisitions of Douglas Stewart Software & Services and DataSolutions, which were acquired in July 2024 and October 2023, respectively, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.