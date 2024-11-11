News & Insights

Climb Bio appoints Williams as Chair of the board of directors

November 11, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Climb Bio (CLYM) announced the appointment of Douglas Williams, Ph.D., as Climb Bio’s Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Williams will assume the role of Chair of the Board, succeeding Andrew Levin, who will remain on the Board as a director, while Liam Ratcliffe will step down from his position as a director. Dr. Williams has over 30 years of executive leadership experience in the biotechnology sector. Dr. Williams previously served as the President of Research and Development at Sana Biotechnology (SANA) and was CEO of Codiak BioSciences.

