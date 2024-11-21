Clifford Modern Living Announces Key Resolutions Meeting

Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd (HK:3686) has released an update.

Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 18, 2024, to discuss and approve several resolutions, including annual caps for transactions up to 2027. Shareholders will consider three key resolutions that could impact the company’s future operations and financial strategies. This meeting is a critical opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s strategic plans.

