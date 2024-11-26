Cleo Diagnostics Expands Ovarian Cancer Trial with Key Collaborations

CLEO Diagnostics Ltd (AU:COV) has released an update.

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd has announced that the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne will join its ovarian cancer trial, expanding the trial’s Australian scope and enhancing patient sampling. This collaboration aims to optimize the company’s blood test for early detection of ovarian cancer, while also supporting its ongoing U.S. trials, which are on track for FDA submission in 2025. The initiative is part of Cleo’s broader strategy to accelerate market availability and engage international collaborators.

