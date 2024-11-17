News & Insights

Clearview Wealth Reports Q1 Loss, Maintains Long-Term Confidence

November 17, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

Clearview Wealth Limited has reported a $6.2 million after-tax claims experience loss for the first quarter of FY25, which the company believes is not significant enough to impact its stock value. Despite the volatility in claims, Clearview maintains that its long-term growth prospects remain strong and it has strategies in place to manage profit margins effectively. The company reassures investors that its FY26 goals are unchanged and that the short-term claims results do not reflect its overall future outlook.

