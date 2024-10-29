Clearview Wealth Announces New Employee Incentive Plan

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced the issuance of 338,983 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, which will remain unquoted on the ASX. This strategic move aims to motivate and retain key employees by aligning their interests with the company’s long-term objectives. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects Clearview’s commitment to fostering talent and enhancing corporate performance.

