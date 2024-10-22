News & Insights

Clearside Biomedical announces multiple presentations delivered at 2024 AAO

October 22, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) announced that multiple presentations were delivered at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, AAO, and preceding events that highlighted encouraging safety and efficacy data from clinical trials of therapies utilizing Clearside’s SCS Microinjector(R) to deliver drugs into the suprachoroidal space to treat a variety of retinal diseases.

