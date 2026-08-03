ClearPoint Neuro Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported second-quarter 2026 revenue growth while outlining a shift in investment priorities toward clinical capacity, preclinical laboratory services and technologies intended to support commercial-scale neuro drug delivery.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $10.9 million, up 18% from $9.2 million in the prior-year period, CFO Danilo D'Alessandro said. The company adjusted its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $48 million to $52 million as it directs more resources toward readiness for partner-led clinical trials and potential commercial launches.

Second-Quarter Results

Neurosurgery Navigation and Therapy revenue rose to $5.6 million in the quarter, driven primarily by IRRAflow product sales and the introduction of the company's 3.0 operating-room navigation software, D'Alessandro said. Capital Equipment and Software revenue increased 24% to $1.3 million, reflecting additional placements of ClearPoint navigation systems, Prism laser units and IRRAflow control units.

Biologics and Drug Delivery revenue declined 15% to $4 million from $4.7 million a year earlier. D'Alessandro said the decrease primarily reflected a $0.9 million product order from a single customer in the prior-year quarter that did not recur. Service revenue in the category increased by $0.2 million.

Gross margin rose to 62% from 60%, primarily because of lower excess and obsolete inventory.

Research and development expense increased 21% to $4.6 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs.

Sales and marketing expense increased 68% to $6.8 million, reflecting expanded clinical and sales teams, travel, marketing materials and amortization expense.

General and administrative expense increased 64% to $5.6 million, driven by occupancy, professional services, personnel, corporate and IT costs.

ClearPoint ended the quarter with $29.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $45.9 million at the end of 2025. The reduction included $15 million of operational cash burn through the first half and $2 million of tax payments related to net share settlement of equity awards. D'Alessandro said the company expects operational cash burn to decline in the second half as the IRRAS integration is completed.

Clinical Support Becomes a Key Priority

Joe Burnett said recent regulatory developments involving the company's biopharma partners have accelerated ClearPoint's planning for potential Phase III trials and commercial gene and cell therapy launches. The company is increasing investment in global clinical specialists and regulatory approvals for its drug-delivery ecosystem, rather than emphasizing traditional sales expansion to the same extent as previously planned.

Burnett said ClearPoint has hired clinical support personnel in the U.S., European Union, Canada and Japan. The expanded team is intended to support larger late-stage trials and potential commercial procedures. The company expects between 10 and 15 trials using ClearPoint technology to enroll patients over the next 18 months.

“We believe we have about 12 to 15 months to really get ready, so the time to hire and begin training is now,” Burnett said.

During the call, Burnett cited partner developments including uniQure's discussions with the FDA regarding a potential accelerated-approval submission for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease; Aspen Neuroscience's RMAT designation in Parkinson's disease; Kenai Therapeutics' completion of enrollment in its REPLACE study; and REGENXBIO's stated plan to resubmit its BLA for MPS II in the third quarter.

Burnett said ClearPoint's broad partner base, comprising more than 60 drug-delivery partners, is intended to reduce reliance on the progress of any one program. He also said the company has begun a “Clear Trial Program,” a site-readiness assessment for hospitals that could eventually conduct commercial procedures. According to Burnett, 15 centers have completed the assessment and indicated they could potentially be ready for one or two procedures per week.

CAL Facility and GLP Services

ClearPoint took possession in July of its 30,000-square-foot ClearPoint Advanced Laboratories, or CAL, facility in Torrey Pines, California. The site includes analytical laboratory space and is located near multiple biopharma partners, according to management.

The company has signed its first statement of work for good laboratory practice, or GLP, services at the facility. Burnett said the work is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027 and is expected to generate revenue in the multimillion-dollar range, though little revenue is expected to be recognized in 2026.

Management said the CAL facility expands ClearPoint's capacity to perform more and larger studies, adds GLP capabilities, and enables services such as histology that the company previously outsourced. Burnett said the prior preclinical operation had annual capacity of approximately $8 million, while the new facility could ultimately surpass $60 million in capacity. Larger studies are expected to begin running through the facility primarily in the second half of 2027.

Burnett said the company's second-quarter revenue was below its internal plan largely because preclinical CAL services ramped more slowly than expected while the facility was still under construction. He said management expects Biologics and Drug Delivery revenue to return to growth in the second half of 2026.

Focused Ultrasound, Robotics and 2027 Outlook

ClearPoint also announced a 10-year focused-ultrasound drug-delivery partnership with the SONOCARE Lab at Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea. The partnership is supported by preclinical proof-of-concept work involving delivery of tracers across the blood-brain barrier using the company's prototype system, Burnett said.

The company is also advancing its ClearPoint Neuro robotic platform and Harmony 1.0 software, which is intended to control the company's drug-delivery ecosystem through a single workflow. Burnett said ClearPoint received feedback from more than 50 neurosurgeons on the robotic platform during the quarter.

Management expects the technologies to be used preclinically at CAL and to contribute additional biologics and drug-delivery service revenue in 2027. Burnett said the company is targeting high-teens growth, or potentially about 20%, in 2027, with potential upside from faster-than-expected adoption of CAL GLP studies or commercial approvals from cell and gene therapy partners.

ClearPoint's revised 2026 strategy prioritizes building capacity from preclinical studies through pivotal trials and commercial launch support, Burnett said. The company said these investments will include clinical case support, global regulatory expansion, capital equipment for CAL, and development of focused ultrasound, robotics and Harmony software solutions.

About ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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