Clearfield Introduces New Performance Stock Unit Plan

Clearfield ( (CLFD) ) has shared an update.
Clearfield, Inc.’s Board has introduced a new Performance Stock Unit Award Agreement, enhancing their 2022 Stock Compensation Plan with performance-based stock units for executive officers. These units will vest over multiple years, based on achieving specific performance goals, starting with the 2025 fiscal year.
