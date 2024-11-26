News & Insights

Stocks

Clearfield Introduces New Performance Stock Unit Plan

November 26, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clearfield ( (CLFD) ) has shared an update.

Clearfield, Inc.’s Board has introduced a new Performance Stock Unit Award Agreement, enhancing their 2022 Stock Compensation Plan with performance-based stock units for executive officers. These units will vest over multiple years, based on achieving specific performance goals, starting with the 2025 fiscal year.

Learn more about CLFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.