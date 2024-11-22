News & Insights

Clearbridge Health’s EGM Highlights and Voting Outcomes

November 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Ltd. recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Singapore, where key resolutions were discussed and voted on electronically. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Chen Johnson, utilized a poll voting system with Trusted Services Pte. Ltd. as the polling agent and Agile 8 Solutions Pte. Ltd. as the independent scrutineer. Shareholders participated in the voting process, following detailed instructions provided during the event.

