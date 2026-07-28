Clear Secure (YOU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Clear Secure (YOU) closed the most recent trading day at $53.84, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had lost 5% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.4, signifying a 53.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $269.9 million, indicating a 22.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating changes of +43.75% and +20.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clear Secure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.97 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.