Clear Secure, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $38.80 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $25.41 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $253.00 million from $211.37 million last year.

Clear Secure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.80 Mln. vs. $25.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $253.00 Mln vs. $211.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 268 M To $ 271 M

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