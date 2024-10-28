News & Insights

Markets
CCO

Clear Channel: JCDecaux Unit Terminates Agreement To Acquire Business In Spain

October 28, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) said a subsidiary of JCDecaux SE has terminated the agreement to acquire the company's business in Spain after deciding to withdraw its regulatory filing with the Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission in light of the commitments required by the CNMC. Clear Channel will continue operating its business in Spain and remains focused on executing its strategic priorities in its America and Airports segments.

Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel, said:. "Over the course of the seventeen-month period since the agreement was announced, our business in Spain has performed well despite the distractions inherent in a sales process. With this development, we will continue to operate our assets in Spain and serve our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.